Another attempt to widen Bannerghatta Road

Bengaluru: The civic body has closed tenders for the widening of Bannerghatta Road, a project that has been in the pipeline for nearly a decade. Financial bids will be opened on Wednesday, said BBMP officials.

At present, the width ranges from 20 to 25 metres at various points. The crucial arterial road will be widened to 45 metres. But the question is whether the BBMP will be able to pull off the project. Plans have been stalled multiple times in the past.

Over 400 property owners will be affected. The BBMP hopes that its new ‘attractive’ Transferable Development Rights policy — to be finalised in two weeks — will convince property owners to give up their land, but has a competitor in the form of Namma Metro.

BMRCL has notified over 270 properties on Bannerghatta Road between Meenakshi Mall and Diary Circle to build six metro stations in Phase II, a senior BMRCL official confirmed. The company is in the final stages of negotiating the compensation amount.

Unlike the cash-strapped civic body, BMRCL will be compensating property owners in cash. As has been their practice, BMRCL is likely to pay the property owners two times the property value, the official said.

As a result, several property owners who will be affected by the road widening project have been demanding compensation in cash instead of TDR.

“On the same stretch of road, while one agency is paying a hefty cash compensation, the other expects us to accept TDR certificates, which will not fetch the promised rate in the market. Why should we take the risk of selling TDR,” said a citizen whose property has been marked for acquisition for the road widening project.

The BBMP has not earmarked funds for cash compensation and is hopeful that property owners will be open to its TDR policy. The Urban Development Department is in the final stages of framing rules for the new policy, which increases TDR to two times the value of land given up instead of 1.5 times.

“We are waiting for notification of the new policy. We hope to convince owners accept it,” said R. Venkatesh, engineer-in-chief, BBMP.

Lack of transparency

The civic body's lack of transparency has come for severe criticism. “BBMP may have finalised the tender, but has not informed property owners,” said Mahalakshmi Parthasarathy, a resident of Bannerghatta Road and secretary, Citizens Action Forum. “There is no larger mobility plan in place and public consultation over the crucial project,” she added.

Multiple queries to the BBMP engineering division by The Hindu failed to elicit details on the number of trees to be felled. At least two senior engineers claimed the tree felling data is not part of the Detailed Project Report and they are not aware of the details, but revealed that over 100 trees would face the axe.

However, the project has not been placed before the Tree Committee, which has to ratify all projects that will lead to cutting of more than 50 trees, sources said.

Bannerghatta Road widening

· present width: 20 - 25 metres at various points

· To be widened to 45 metres

· 3 metre wide median to be reserved for Namma Metro line

· From J.D. Mara Junction to Chicken Farm Junction

· Distance: 7.4 km

· Estimated cost: Rs. 137 crore

· Properties affected: 405: 117 empty plots, 277 buildings, 11 temples

· 22 property owners have given consent for TDR as compensation