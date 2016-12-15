Annual health checkup for teachers above 40

more-in

Bengaluru: Inundated with inflated medical bills running into lakhs of rupees from lecturers, the Department of Collegiate Education (DCE) has adopted the adage that ‘prevention is better than cure’. It has issued a direction urging teaching staff in degree colleges above the age of 40 to compulsorily undergo a medical checkup and submit their health records.

Sources in the department said that the circular was issued after officials stumbled upon enormous medical bills, some going up to Rs. 8 lakh for one individual.

The department hopes that this new direction will serve a dual purpose. One, it will ensure that employees lead healthy lifestyles. Second, it will serve as a deterrent to lecturers who raise fake bills or claim medical reimbursement fraudulently. At present, teaching staff can claim the amount spent on treatment of illnesses and hospitalisation. There is no cap on the amount.

There are around 10,000 teaching staff in 412 government colleges and 351 aided colleges.

As per the circular, lecturers, librarians and physical education instructors over 40 years will have to undergo a health checkup every year. They must submit a copy of the medical examination report to the department and one to the accountant general. The details have to be included in their service records.

M. N. Ajay Nagabhushan, commissioner of the department, said, “Employees can get a simple health checkup that would cost Rs. 2,000 and can claim this amount. Also, keeping track of their health will encourage them to take up preventive measures and avoid serious illnesses.”

Lecturers have welcomed the move. “It will encourage teaching staff to take their health seriously and adopt preventive measures where necessary,” said a lecturer of a government degree college.