An open fridge for the needy

Bengaluru: It is Christmas season, and spreading the cheer and joy among the poor is a restaurant in Shivaji Nagar. Mehfil, which serves Mughlai cuisine, has placed a fridge outside for the benefit of the needy. The restaurant has taken the initiative in association with Rotary Bangalore Brigades.

And the menu is delectable: biryani, rotis and curry, a variety of kebabs and even cut fruit have been packed in boxes and placed in the fridge.

“We started 10 days ago,” said Tabassum Banu, director of the restaurant. “The food inside the fridge can serve up to five persons at a time. We have also kept water bottles.”

So much is the demand that Tabassum said staff has to refill the fridge every 15 minutes.

Like many other restaurants, Mehfil too has to deal with a lot of leftover and excess food. Most of it was being dumped. “We thought this would help us deal with food waste and at the same time feed the needy,” she added.

The restaurant is conscious about the quality of food that is kept in the fridge. “We only keep food that is untouched by the customer. This would be food which is not on the plate and excess in the kitchen,” said Ms. Banu.

The fridge is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lawrence, a coolie, took a packet of biriyani to carry back to his home in Nagavara to share with his family. When urged to take more, he said, “It is a gift from God. This much is enough for us.”

Saleem Sheriff, who owns the restaurant, also runs Byblos, a Lebanese restaurant in Indiranagar, which was the first in the city to place the Rotary Fridge.

“This is our fifth fridge. We were pleasantly surprised to find so much interest in the concept after the first one was launched in October at Byblos. So much that the district governor has asked the 120 rotary clubs under him to take up this initiative,” says Vimla Pinto, president, Rotary Bangalore Brigades.

The city is expected to get three more fridges soon.