Alliance University resumes classes with new faculty

Bengaluru: Students of Alliance University are relieved that lectures have finally resumed after a long break when classes had been suspended on account of a family feud. The classes will be conducted by new faculty members.

The parent of a student is considering shifting his daughter to another college. “Students are suffering because of the family feud. Even the faculty members are divided and unable to focus on academics. I will watch for another two months and then pull her out of the university,” he said.

The Higher Education department had issued a notice to the varsity recently directing authorities to resume classes, failing which action would be initiated.

