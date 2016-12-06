Acting as cops, two men cheat woman of her gold jewels

more-in

Two men cheated a woman of gold jewels at Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) under Robertsonpet police limits on Tuesday.

Two strangers intercepted 60-year-old Indramma, a resident of 4th block, while she was on her way to a school in the afternoon to give lunch to her grand children, and introduced themselves as police personnel. The duo told Indramma that wearing gold ornaments was not safe as there were thieves in the area.

They asked her to remove the ornaments, they snatched it away from her and fled the scene.

According to the police, the miscreants made away with the ornaments worth more than Rs. 1 lakh.

The police are trying to trace out the miscreants based on a footage from CCTV camera installed at a nearby showroom in the area.