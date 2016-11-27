ATMs run out of cash on bank holiday

Most of the ATMs in the city were shut and banks had declared a holiday on Saturday.

Officials say the shortage of Rs. 100 notes impacted withdrawals at ATMs across the city

A two-day bank holiday from Saturday saw citizens hunting for ATMs that had cash. The few that were operational were dispensing Rs. 2,000 notes, and for many people, Rs 100 notes remained elusive.

Kiran Kumar, a resident of Vijaynagar, spent the better part of Saturday morning looking for an ATM. “I realised I had run out of cash and it was a bank holiday. I tried my luck at more than 10 ATM kiosks to no avail. Only one kiosk was dispensing cash. It had a long queue and was only dispensing had Rs. 2,000 notes,” he said.

John Mathew, a techie, said the bank holiday had only aggravated the situation. “After visiting several ATM kiosks which had run out of cash, I had no other option but to withdraw a Rs. 2000 note. I am yet to use it,” he said.

A senior bank official said that what had impacted cash withdrawals in the city’s ATMs was the shortage of Rs. 100 notes. “There has been no shortage of Rs. 2,000 notes in the kiosks. On Saturday morning, the new Rs. 500 notes were supplied as well. This will help improve the situation,” the official said.

With Sunday also being a bank holiday, the situation is expected to remain the same.