ATM van driver, wife told relatives that they would not be around for two years

more-in

A cash van driver in Bengaluru drove away with over Rs. one crore last week.

BENGALURU: Dominic Selvaraj, the cash van driver who drove away with over Rs. one crore, and his wife Evelyn Mary Roy are suspected to have jointly planned the robbery. They had informed relatives that they will not be around for the next two years.

Evelyn was caught on Monday after police were alerted about her return to the city. “She was in Dubai from September 30 to November 17. She was working as a nanny. After her return to Bengaluru, the couple had told their relatives that they were planing to sell a property and that they will not be in the city for the next two years,” added the officer.

Police suspect that she had participated in plotting the heist. “We are gathering evidence and will be questioning her. Special teams had gone to all the southern States in search of Dominic. The last she had seen him was on Sunday night,” said the officer.

“After escaping with the van, he abandoned the vehicle at Vasanth Nagar. There were three cash boxes inside. As two were heavy, he took just one. He broke it open at a flour mill in Banaswadi and took the money home,” said a senior police officer.

On the same night, Dominic, Evelyn and their 12-year-old son had food at a restaurant before leaving for Vellore in Tamil Nadu. “From there, they left for Coimbatore before proceeding to Chalakudy near Trichur in Kerala. They visited a Catholic shrine and then left for Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh to visit Evelyn’s maternal aunt. They returned to Bengaluru on Sunday night,” said a senior police officer.