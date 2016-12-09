APSRTC bus collision: driver of four-wheeler dies

more-in

Driver of the four-wheeler, Mani (25), who was seriously injured in a head on collision with a bus on Thursday noon, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday night. His vehicle collides with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus near Nagalamadike Circle in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district.

A woman and her son, who were travelling in the bus, were killed on the spot and more than 20 passengers were injured.

The deceased have been identified as Yashodamma (40) and her son Naresh (17) of Thimmapura of Kalyanadurga taluk of Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The APSRTC bus was carrying 38 passengers from Kalyandurga to Pavagada when it collided with a four-wheeler (Eicher), which was going from Pavagada to Kalyanadurga around 12 p.m.

Narasimhappa, driver of APSRTC bus, and Mani, driver of the four-wheeler, who had sustained serious injuries were shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

A case has been registered in the Pavagada police station.