ACB traps three govt. officials taking bribe

Officials of Anti Corruption Bureau caught three government officials red-handed, including assistant director and electric inspector, while accepting bribe for official favours on Wednesday.

A team of officials raided the office and house of assistant director of Factory and Broiler division and recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs. 3.4 lakh from him.

According to the officials, the accused officer Suresh, who had been recently transferred to Bengaluru from Mangaluru, used to demand bribe for renewal of licences for factories and small-scale industries.

Similarly, the ACB officials trapped deputy chief electric inspector while accepting bribe of Rs. 25, 000 from a contractor for issuing NoC for a residential apartment.

The complainant had approached him to obtain NoC for the residential complex he was constructing on Old Airport Road, for which the accused officer K.V. Sadananda had demanded Rs. 25,000 as bribe.

Based on a complaint, the ACB officials raided the office of Sadananda in Basavanagudi and caught him in the act.

The officials have also caught second division Assistant of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama rehabilitation and resettlement division in Bagalkot while he was accepting Rs. 4,000 from a beneficiary to issue NoC.

The complainant, who had been granted a site under the scheme, had applied for NoC to sell his site. The accused Appoji Madar demanded Rs. 10,000 and later settled for Rs. 4,000 to issue certificate.

All the three officials have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded to judicial custody.