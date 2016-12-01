ACB catches two officials taking bribes

more-in

Bengaluru: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant director and an electric inspector for allegedly taking bribes, on Wednesday.

The ACB searched the office and house of Suresh, assistant director in the Factory and Boiler Department, and recovered Rs. 3.4 lakh in unaccounted cash.

According to officials, Suresh had been recently transferred to Bengaluru from Mangaluru. He had allegedly demanded bribes for renewal of licences for factories and small-scale industries.

In another case, the ACB trapped Deputy Chief Electric Inspector K.V. Sadananda while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 25, 000 from a contractor for issuing an NoC for a residential apartment.

The complainant is constructing a residential complex on Old Airport Road.

Based on a complaint, the ACB officials raided the office of Sadananda in Basavanagudi and caught him in red-handed.