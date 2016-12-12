A run with the police to fight crime

more-in

To observe crime prevention month in a novel way, the South-east division police are organising a marathon with local residents, schoolchildren and college students. The event is aimed at helping the police garner support of the local community to fight crime.

An 8-km-long marathon, scheduled for December 16, will be led by staff of the HAL police station. A large number of residents, students, area Suraksha Mitras, and employees of IT and other private firms in the area are expected to participate.

The marathon is intended at sending across a message that though police personnel are fit and fine, the general public can also help them in policing to ensure a better society, Sadiq Pasha, inspector, HAL police station, said. Over 1,000 people have confirmed their participation and more people are enquiring about it, he said. “We have decided to award the first three persons who complete the marathon with mementos,” Mr. Pasha added.

Interaction with public

The event will provide the police an opportunity to interact with people from various sections of society and build contact with them. “After all, we are all working for a safe and better society at the end of the day,” a police officer said.

The event is also intended to give the police personnel a chance to experience the thrill of a marathon, which is gaining popularity in the city, another police officer said.