A European garden at Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: The unsightly mounds of red mud inside Cubbon Park on the entire stretch opposite the cricket stadium will soon give way to a ‘European Garden’. As part of a makeover, a 16,000 square metre stretch of the park from the Queen Victoria statue on M.G. Road to King Edward VII statue near Cubbon Road Metro Station will be converted into a garden that will feature trees and shrubs native to countries in Europe.

The entire stretch with 70 varieties of flora will be visible to passers-by outside the park. “We have a rose garden in front of the State Central Library, so we thought the next garden should also be a thematic one. As the whole path of four acres is visible to people taking the road outside, we planned a garden with species native to Europe, but available in India,” said Mahantesh Murgod, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Cubbon Park.

The Commissioner of Horticulture has approved the project, which will cost Rs. 50 lakh.

“While the entire stretch of the existing lawn was worn out, the area around every statue generally features signature landscaping. So the Queen Victoria and King Edward VII statue environs too needed to be re-done. A larger European garden was more viable to accommodate both,” Mr. Murgod added.

There will be 14 varieties of ground cover plants, including Gazania and Verbena, ground flowers like the Rhoeo Discolor and several species of geraniums, 30 varieties of shrubs, the perennial bloomer Tabernaemontana Dwarf and Hibiscus Lafrance.

The hedges will be a riot of colour with golden Duranta and Acalypha varieties and creepers. “In around four months, the carpet of green and the blossoms, suitable for Indian climate, will be visible,” said Mr. Murgod.