A 21-step framework to bring the best of technology to school

Planned introduction of technology-based tools such as laptops and tablets in schools could either enrich the learning environment or, as many schools across the world have experienced, may turn out futile, remarked Pranshu Singhal, director, Digital Learning Strategy, Microsoft Education.

Speaking at an interactive session ‘Design, Deploy and Transform’, organised by The Hindu in School (THiS) in association with Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd., for mentors and heads of institutions, he provided a 21-step framework to create technology-rich learning environment in schools.

These 21 steps include research, school’s vision for one-to-one learning, engaging school board or parents or citizens association, planning a communication strategy, conducting a detailed readiness assessment, developing a project plan, preparing detailed budget, addressing equity and staff technology needs, developing a personality development and change management strategy, preparing physical learning spaces, selecting software tools to fit pedagogical goals, exploring supplier partnership opportunities and devices, calculating the total cost of participation in the programme, defining essential policies, preparing responses for anticipated questions, establishing on-site service structures and conducting parent and or community session.

Mr. Singhal said that managements must order for devices and prepare for deployment only after implementing the above 18 steps and then distribute laptops or tabs to students. Schools also needed to review and reform the programme from time to time, Mr. Singhal added.

Sriram Santhanam, regional commercial sales manager, Microsoft Education, was present.