The ninth edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (9thBIFFes), to be held from February 2 to 9 at both at Bengaluru and Mysuru simultaneously, will this year have a new award category for “best popular film in Kannada.”

After announcing the dates and launching the logo of the festival here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also heads the organising committee of the event said that while the curtains for the festival go up at Vidhana Soudha, the valedictory would be held at the palace in Mysuru.

This year, there will also be a new section to showcase the best films of popular entertainment, and a new category of award for the best amongst the popular entertainment cinema in Kannada is also being introduced. This festival intends to create a co-production market to increase production of quality Kannada films with international producers.