8 policemen dismissed

Bengaluru: In an unprecedented move, eight police personnel, including a sub-inspector, who were accused of using their posts to perpetuate demonetisation-related crimes, were dismissed on Wednesday.

The spate of crimes involving policemen became an embarrassment for the Bengaluru police. The top brass hope that this strict action will serve as a deterrent.

The eight men had been arrested on the charge of dacoity in three separate cases. They had promised to exchange old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes with new ones for a hefty commission before robbing their victims either through blackmail or misusing their position.

“All have been dismissed under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India,” read a release from the police commissioner’s office.

Sub-inspector N.C. Mallikarjun and constables Manjunatha Moggad, L.K. Girish, Chandrashekar and Anantharaju were attached to Kalasipalya police station. An informant had led them to a Kunigal businessman who was desperate to exchange Rs. 35.5 lakh.

Constables Mayura and Raghava Kumar, attached to Girinagar police station, had robbed an advocate of Rs. 8 lakh.

The eighth personnel to be dismissed, B. Shesha, worked with the Central Crime Branch (CCB). He was involved in a Rs. 22.3 lakh dacoity.