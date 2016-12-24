64-year-old man’s plea for making sentences run concurrently rejected

more-in

A 64-year-old man convicted in a series cases of cheating banks has no option but to spend 15 years in prison as the High Court of Karnataka has rejected his plea seeking a direction for ordering the sentences, imposed on him in six criminal cases, to run concurrently.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Ambarish S. Kapadia, a native of Mumbai.

He was convicted of creating and submitting forged documents, and defrauding banks of several lakhs of rupees of public money, in different cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during 1980s and 1990s.

The convict-petitioner has spent around five years in jail and he wanted to come out of the prison after completing seven years, which is the maximum sentence imposed on him in one of the six cases. Hence he had pleaded the Special Court for CBI cases to order for running all the sentences imposed in the six cases concurrently. However, the Special Court rejected his plea for the reason that each of the cases against him was of distinct criminal act and the same cannot be clubbed together to give benefit of sentences running concurrently. The Special Court had also observed that the “criminal background” of the convict does not warrant any relief to the convict.

Meanwhile, it was contended before the High Court that the petitioner-convict would not be able to bear the hardship of imprisonment because of his old age. The High Court, after examining his plea and the order of the Special Court, has held that the the trial court had not failed in its duty to ensure justice to the convict-petitioner as it had considered all the relevant circumstances and had come to the conclusion that the convict was a “habitual offender”. “... there is no error of law apparent on the face of the record, nor can it be said that the order of the trial court has led to any miscarriage of justice,” the High Court said.