61 prisoners walk free from Bengaluru prison

An award-winning teacher and a man who befriended a cat during his jail term: the stories that emerged out of the iron gate of the Bengaluru Central Prison on Thursday, as 61 inmates walked free, were moving, startling and heart-warming all at once.

As many as 144 prisoners, including a woman from Belagavi, were freed across the State on Republic Day. The occasion also marked the valedictory function of Roopantara, a programme organised by the Prisons Department along with NGO Peacemakers, to train inmates to integrate into the society once free.

“Initially, nearly 240 persons were supposed to be released. Finally, 188 were short-listed, but on Wednesday night, the prisoners were informed that only 144 would be released,” said Rabbi Jayakumar, trainer for the programme.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, who took part in the event, said 1,055 prisoners had been freed under the Congress government, 803 during his tenure as Home Minister. He also added that a proposal to revise the wages of prisoners had been submitted. “At present, it is ₹70, ₹80 and ₹90 a day for unskilled, skilled and highly-skilled workers,” he said.

Their stories

As the event drew to a close and the former prisoners bid goodbye to other inmates and jail authorities after collecting their release certificates, some of them shared their stories.

A native of Davangere, 59-year-old Ramachandrappa was the recipient of the ‘Best teacher award’ from the State government in 2003. “I used to teach all subjects. My five brothers and I were convicted for murder during a political clash that took place in my village,” he said. But his tryst with academics did not stop in prison. He managed to complete his Masters in Economics. The former teacher now plans to take up farming, but what he yearns most is to lie on the lap of his 105-year-old mother. “She had promised that she won’t die till I am released,” he said.

A new friend

A frail-looking man emerged from the prison. He was not alone. He had a companion inside a box — a cat. “Many cats like this became my friends inside the prison. But, I took only this one. I did not have many friends inside, but these cats used to trail me everywhere,” said Ravi, a resident of Kengeri, who was convicted for life. “People will be there for you when you are happy, but in moments of sadness, there will be none,” he said.

Ganesh (55), who was a physical education teacher in a government junior college in Shivamogga, was convicted for life on the charges of murder. “I have a M.P.Ed, and also completed my M.A. in Economics. I plan to take up farming,” he said. “I can’t wait to see my daughter, who is a PU student. Thanks to programmes like Roopantara, our confidence has been restored,” he said.

End of tenure

With the tenure of Om Prakash, Director General of Police, Karnataka, coming to an end soon, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the names of six police officers had been submitted to the Chief Minister, who would take a decision.