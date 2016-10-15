Sixty Dalit artistes, who had missed a U.S. tour last month after they were denied visa, will fly to Singapore this month-end to showcase their talent at a Kannada Sammelan.

They could not participate in the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA) conference held in the U.S. last month. Though 90 artistes were chosen to attend the conference, only 30 were given visa.

The Social Welfare Department decided to arrange the Singapore tour to compensate this. They would participate in the Kannada Sammelan in Singapore which would be held for two days from October 29, Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya told presspersons here. A theatre group had alleged that the artistes were the victims of the infighting between Kannada and Culture Minister Umashree and Mr. Anjaneya.

It was alleged that after the Social Welfare Department agreed to bear their travel expenses, the Kannada and Culture Department delayed giving them the permission letter.