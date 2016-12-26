6-year-old dies while posing for a photo at Lalbagh

more-in

A six-year-old boy, Vikram, died after a stone fell on him at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Monday afternoon. The boy was visiting the garden along with his aunt and three cousins, all residents of Sriramapura, when the incident happened. The boy was leaning on a pillar, which had blocks of stones stacked on top of each other, posing for a picture. One of the stone fell on him and he succumbed to the injury.

Velu Kumar, Vikram’s uncle, said, “After the incident, passers-by stood there and took photos instead of helping. It was only later that someone helped and shifted Vikram to a hospital.”

His family said Vikram was an active child and a good student. He was studying in Bharatiya Vidyalaya Corporation School in Sriramapura.

The boy’s body has been kept in KIMS. The family has decided to donated Vikram’s eyes, kidney and heart.

Siddapura police have registered a case.

However, this is not the first time that a death has occurred at Lalbagh.

Last year, a seven-year-old girl was attacked by a swarm of bees when she was visiting the garden with her parents. She died of the injuries at a hospital later.