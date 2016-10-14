All-round growth:Currently, Rs. 510 crore is spent annually to provide milk thrice a week to 39 lakh anganwadi children and 62 lakh students in government and aided schools.

‘Govt. delaying implementation owing to huge financial commitment’

The State government’s promise a year ago to provide milk to students five days a week under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme remain unfulfilled. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in principle, had also given the nod to extend distribution of milk from three to five days for children in anganwadis, government and aided schools.

Sources in the State government said that currently Rs. 510 crore was being spent annually to provide milk thrice a week to 39 lakh anganwadi children and 62 lakh students in government and aided schools.

“If the milk has to be provided five times a week, we will require an additional Rs. 300 crore. As it is a huge financial commitment, the government is delaying its implementation,” a source pointed out.

Health benefits

Under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme, launched in August 2013, hot water is added to 18 gram of full-cream milk powder to make 150 ml of milk, which is a child’s daily quota.

Children in anganwadis who were given skimmed milk initially, have been getting full cream milk since July 1 this year.

“The scheme has benefited students as a majority of them come from lower economic backgrounds and do not consume milk at home. Extending the scheme to all working days will have benefit students health-wise,”said the headmaster of a government school in east Bengaluru.

No milk in flexi packs?

Although the Karnataka Milk Federation distributed milk in flexi packets on a trial basis for two weeks to 1,100 government and aided schools in Bengaluru last month, KMF authorities and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) are not considering switching to these packs owing to logistical issues.

“Although students were thrilled to consume milk from flexi packets as its consistency was good, serving it on a long-term basis is expensive. Moreover, disposing the milk packets will be a tough task,” a DPI official pointed out.