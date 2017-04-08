50 years on, stage not yet set at kalakshetra

more-in

Even as the government is marking the golden jubilee of Ravindra Kalakshetra with year-long celebrations, staging theatre productions is still a big challenge for troupes here.

This is primarily owing to reasons such as poor lighting and acoustics. Work on this front appears to be perpetually postponed, thanks to the Public Works Department (PWD) being at loggerheads with the Technical Committee of Theatre Experts formed to upgrade the auditorium.

Over a 100 theatre personalities, including C. Basavalingaiah, director, National School of Drama, Bengaluru, theatre personality K.Y. Narayanaswamy and others, staged a demonstration in front of Ravindra Kalakshetra earlier this week to protest against the delay.

Though civil works on the structure have been completed, the PWD has cited some technical issues as reasons for the delay in working on the lighting and acoustics. Meanwhile, the technical committee stands firm that the auditorium should be equipped as recommended by a qualified technical consultant. Even after 10 months of the committee submitting its report, work is yet to begin, D.K. Chouta, chairman of the committee, says.

“We wanted the PWD to float the financial bid only after the completion of a quality check,” said Shashidhara Adapa, noted theatre art director, and a member of the technical committee. Meanwhile, there has been an escalation of cost from ₹1.53-crore to ₹2-crore.

When The Hindu contacted K.A. Dayanand, director, Department of Kannada and Culture, he said that after the cost escalated and the differences between the committee and PWD were sorted, a new light and sound design was drafted. However, because of the cancellation of the earlier tender, funds lapsed.

The Department of Kannada and Culture adjusted funds allocated to the kalakshetra and the process of floating a new tender as per the new design was progressing fast, Mr. Dayanand said. “We are prepared for both short and full term tenders. If everything works out as planned, work will be completed in the next few months and there will be no technical glitches for the next 20 years,” he said.