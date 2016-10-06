The number of taluks reeling under drought in Karnataka has touched 110 with the State Cabinet on Wednesday declaring 42 more as drought-hit.

There is a possibility of 50 more taluks joining the list of drought-hit, out of the total 176 in the State, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he said barring Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, all others in the State were reeling under drought. Among the 42 taluks, which got the drought-hit tag on Wednesday, Tumakuru district accounts for the highest number of nine taluks.

The government has asked officials to estimate the losses because of drought in these taluks and floods in the northern districts, to seek relief from the Centre. The Deputy Commissioners of all districts have been given funds of Rs. 75 crore for drinking water supply through tankers in these areas. They will also assess the shortage of fodder.

The Cabinet also gave administrative approval to amend the Cadre and Recruitment Rules for appointing biotechnologists and biochemists as food safety inspectors, instead of the present system of choosing doctors for these posts, while filling up 177 vacancies.

Regularising forestland

The Cabinet has decided to regularise denotification of 7,147 acres and 36 guntas of forestland from the Forest Act effected since 1960s for the rehabilitation of those who were displaced during the construction of Linganamakki hydel reservoir in Shivamogga district, the Minister said.