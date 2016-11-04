4 suspects had visited Kerala before murder of RSS man

Police in Karnataka and Kerala are probing the reason for the visit

A visit to Kerala by the four persons, who are suspected of murdering RSS worker Rudresh R. in Shivajinagar on October 16, is under intense scrutiny by both the Karnataka and Kerala police.

The four — Mohamed Majidullah, Mohammed Sadiq, Wasim Ahmed and Irfan Pasha — are learnt to have visited Kerala before the murder. The police suspect that the visit may have something to do with the attack on Rudresh.

“They claim to have gone to Kerala to meet a person. Their call records show they were in Kerala. We are probing the reason behind their visit,” said a police officer in Bengaluru.

A senior Kerala police officer said, “The matter is sensitive and is under investigation.” However, the officer refused to elaborate or even reveal the places they visited.

However, the Bengaluru police said, Asim Shariff, who allegedly planned the murder, has not visited Kerala. “We are trying to get more information from Shariff,” an officer in Bengaluru East division police said.

Shariff lives with his family in Bengaluru. A source in the family said, “On Wednesday, he got a call from the police station at 4 p.m. He was on his way to Ramamurthy Nagar police station when he was arrested.”

The Karnataka chapter of Popular Front of India (PFI) has termed the arrest as politically motivated. “The arrest is to link the PFI to the murder,” said Yasir Hasan, general secretary of the PFI Karnataka chapter. He said the RSS had tried to defame the organisation in other incidents too but the PFI had always come out clean. “We demand an independent investigation into the murder,” he added.