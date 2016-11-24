32 baristas to face-off at Coffee Santhe

The event is being held at the Chitrakala Parishat on December 2, 3 and 4. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Bengaluru: Legend has it that in the ninth century, a goatherd in Ethiopia noticed that the animals seemed extra energetic after eating a type of bean found in abundance in his village.

The villagers roasted the beans and brewed them in hot water. Centuries later, millions of people across the world depend on that morning cup of coffee to begin their day. And Karnataka plays an important role in its production.

Of the nearly 3,50,000 tonnes of coffee produced in India annually, 72 per cent is grown in Karnataka. And 80 per cent of coffee beans cultivated in India are exported.

The Women’s Coffee Alliance - India Chapter (WCA-I) - has organised a Coffee Santhe in Bengaluru at the Chitrakala Parishat on December 2, 3 and 4. The event will not just delve into the history of coffee, but also showcase more than a hundred ways to brew a perfect cup.

The Santhe will also host the National Women’s Brewing Skills Championship 2016. “Professional women baristas from all over the country will demonstrate their skills. Its will showcase their cultural background as well their skill with different brewing equipment,” said Sunalini N. Menon, professional coffee taster.

Around 32 baristas are expected to take part in the competition, and they will be judged by a panel of professionals, including Mery Santos, president of the International Women’s Coffee Alliance in the US; Grace Mena, former president of the Alliance; coffee experts Marit Lynes from Norway and Lina Chiodo from the U.S.

“At Coffee Santhe, we look at coffee beyond their filter and espresso avatars. There are mind-boggling varieties of the brew and overwhelming combinations that can tickle your taste buds, ” said Radhika Uthappa, president, WCA-I.

The Coffee Santhe hopes raise funds to empower women plantation workers and improve the quality of their life through access to education and healthcare.