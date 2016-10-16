Some had eloped and many had fled owing to poor scores in school

As many as 30 children out of the 81 who went missing from Bengaluru Rural between 2011 and 2016 have been traced and brought back from different parts of the country in the last two months. Poor scores in school and elopement have been found to be the major reasons for their leaving home, sources said.

“A total of 81 missing child cases were reported from 2011 till August 2016. In August and September, we managed to trace 30 children, including 23 girls. We have slapped POCSO cases against four boys against whom complaints were filed by the girls’ families,” a police officer said. The children were tracked under Operation Muskaan II. The police collected data from Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Anekal and other places.