3 held on charge of hunting black bucks

Kolar: Forest Department officials have arrested three persons for allegedly hunting black buck in Badamakanahalli forest on the outskirts of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

They have been identified as Bengaluru-based Mohammad Jabran and his associates Manjunath and Selvam.

Officials recovered a rifle from Jabran. They claim that the trio entered the forest in the wee hours of Sunday and killed two black bucks. They were nabbed, with the help of locals, while trying to transport the dead animals to Bengaluru, sources in the department said.