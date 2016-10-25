Police suspect he jumped off building

The body of a 29-year-old employee of the Central Bank of India was found in front of the bank premises on K.G. Road on Monday morning.

The police suspect that Vasant, who worked as assistant manager in the bank, committed suicide, but are not ruling out foul play.

On Monday, Vasanth went to the bank around 6.30 a.m. and asked the security guard to open the door stating he had some work.

Around 8 a.m. the guard heard a sound. When he went to check, he found Vasanth lying on the ground.

“We suspect that he jumped from the top floor of the five-storey building,” said the police. Passers-by took him to a hospital, but doctors declared that he was dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

