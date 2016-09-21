Two men barged into the apartment of a 25-year-old doctor in Jayanagar, attacked her and tied her up before taking valuables worth lakhs of rupees on Monday night.

The victim, Pratibha Jain, had returned to the city from the US five months ago. She was living with her parents while preparing for further studies. At the time of the attack, she was alone in the apartment, as her parents had gone abroad on a holiday, a senior police officer said.

At around 10 p.m., her domestic help, Dinesh Kumar, allegedly barged into the apartment with another man and overpowered Ms. Pratibha. They tied her hands and legs, said the police. After gagging her mouth with tape to prevent her from calling for help, they stripped the house of valuables. The incident came to light when Ms. Pratibha managed to free herself and alerted her neighbours.

The police said that Dinesh is from Jharkhand. He had been working in the apartment for the past three years. “We have some clues on his movements and he will be nabbed soon,” a senior police officer said.