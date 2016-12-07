250 prisioners to be released on Republic Day

A total of 250 inmates serving in various prisons across the State would be released on Republic Day, Home Minister G. Parameshwar said on Wednesday.

In an effort to bring the released inmates to the mainstream, the prison department with the help of a city based NGO are rehabilitating them by counselling and training them in skilled work. The prison department is also tying up with few companies to provide jobs to them, Director General of Police ( Prisons) H.N. Satyanarayana Rao said.

The State government in the last one year has released as many as 650 inmates on various occasions, Mr. Parameshwar said.