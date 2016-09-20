Twenty-five years after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, A.M.R. Ramesh of Cynide fame is set to launch Asphota, a film on it, on Wednesday.

The film will be simultaneously released in three more languages — as Manidha Vedigundu in Tamil and as Human Bomb in Hindi and Telugu. “A five-minute trailer on the theme and the research into the assassination will also be launched on the occasion,” Mr. Ramesh told The Hindu.

He said the “real heroes” of the investigation such as D.R. Karthikeyan , Ramalingam, Kuchanna Srinivasan, Major Gen. Arjun Muthanna and Gopal Hosur would be present at the launch. “The 150-minute film tells the story behind the assassination right from the plotting stage,” Mr. Ramesh said.

He said he had researched, interviewed and collected documentary evidence from the police and CBI, besides travelling extensively to various locations, for background work. “The film will show some 80 real locations and project real people,” he said. He refused to divulge details of the cast.

The story unveils the 110-day drama commencing from the moment nine LTTE members landed in Kodiakarai of Tamil Nadu and ending with the death of many of them at their hideout in Konanakunte in Bengaluru.

Mr. Ramesh was a student at the Adyar Film Institute in Chennai when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. His earlier film — Cynide in Kannada and Kuppi in Tamil — was about the last 20 days of Sivarasan, the mastermind of the assassination.