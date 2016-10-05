The civic body will take up work on at least 25 new roads under TenderSURE in the coming months.

At a review meeting held on Tuesday, Bengaluru City Development Minister K.J. George directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to redesign at least 25 roads each under the TenderSURE footpath model and to white-top another 25 “at the earliest”.

BBMP had proposed to take up TenderSURE works on 50 roads last year. “We will start work on half the identified roads. These will be in the Central Business District,” said Commissioner Manjunath Prasad.

The proposed roads include some of the busiest stretches in the city, including M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Infantry Road, Queen’s Road, Victoria Road, Magrath Road, Indiranagar 100 Feet Road, and CMH Road. In all, work will be taken up on 36.78 km of road. “The detailed project report for 13 of these roads has already been prepared, and the State government has sanctioned funds. We will see work on these roads soon. We will also ensure trees are not cut there and the road width not compromised,” said Mayor G. Padmavathi.

Meanwhile, concretisation will be taken up on Magadi Road, St. John’s Church road,and Dhanvantri Road.

During the review meeting, the Minister said 65 km of storm-water drains will be completed by March, and the remaining 55 km taken up next year. The whole project will cost Rs. 800 crore.

