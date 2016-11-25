22-year-old held for rape of minor

more-in

The K.G. Halli police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl on Thursday afternoon. The accused, identified as Junaid, a resident of Tannery Road, was a neighbour of the victim. He attacked her when she was home alone, the police said.

On Thursday, the girl, who studies in the second standard, had returned to her home after school and was about to go for tuitions to a nearby madrasa. Her father and brother were out on work, and her two sisters, were yet to arrive from school.

Junaid entered the house and raped her, and then fled. The child was discovered lying in a pool of blood by her two sisters, who immediately alerted the neighbours. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors are treating her. Junaid was picked up after the doctors informed the police.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and investigations are under way. Junaid worked at a butcher’s shop in Tannery Road, the police said.