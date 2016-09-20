As many as 200 generic medicine centres will be launched in Bengaluru shortly. A Memorandum of Understanding will be entered into between the state and union government in Bengaluru on October 2 in this regard.

According to an official release, this decision was announced at a discussion held between Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs H.N. Ananthkumar and Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Monday.

Through these centres, samples of nearly 580 generic medicines will be distributed. If the state government offers 100 acres of land, a pharma park will be launched in Karnataka, Mr. Ananthkumar said.