The Central Crime Branch officials have arrested two Nigerians and recovered 300 grams of cocaine worth Rs. 20 lakh from them.

The accused, Bright Ighalo (36) and Ibe Chinedu Mike (33) from Nigeria were nabbed by CCB sleuths while they were waiting for their customers at Bhoopsandra bus stop in Sanjay Nagar on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused had come to India on student visa and dropped out of college before getting into drug peddling business. The accused had purchased the drugs from their contact in Mumbai and came to the city to sell it to their contacts. The police recovered seven mobile phones, two weighing machines and Rs. 6.01 lakh from them.