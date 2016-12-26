Bengaluru

19-year-old restaurant employee commits suicide

Bengaluru: A 19-year-old woman, employed in a restaurant on M.G. Road, committed suicide at her residence in Papareddipalya on Sunday afternoon. The woman has been identified as Ghousia Sultana.

According to the police, the incident came to light on Sunday evening when a friend went to her flat after finding her phone switched off throughout the day. After ringing the bell several times, the friend peeped inside through the window and noticed that Ms. Sultana had hung herself.

“The friend then called her brother who stays in J.P. Nagar who reached the spot and broke open the door,” a police officer said.

