They charged exorbitant rates from passengers to ferry them to airport on Bharath bandh day

As many as 19 Ola cab drivers have been suspended by the company following a sting operation conducted by the Devanahalli police. The latter caught the drivers red-handed for charging exorbitant rates from passengers to ferry them from Tollgate to the airport on Bharath bandh day on Friday.

Based on a series of complaints, a team of traffic police in mufti approached the Ola cab drivers posing as passengers and got into the taxi. The cab drivers charged Rs. 699 which is double the price. As per the Ola cab chart rates it was Rs. 499 for 25 km but the drivers, making using of the non-availability of transport, started charging exorbitantly, a senior police officer said.

The police reported the mater to Ola company before slapping a fine on the drivers. The company suspended the drivers.