After complaints of taxis overcharging passengers on Friday, the day of the bandh, Devanahalli police, in a sting operation, booked 19 cab drivers who work with a private aggregator service.

According to the police, the cabs waited near the Toll Gate on Ballari Road — till where many took private buses to head towards the airport — and charged nearly Rs. 700 to drop these passengers at the airport, which is barely 5 km away.

The Police Control Room received numerous complaints, and informed the Devanahalli police. Police officials went in plainclothes and caught the drivers in the act. The police have reported the matter to a cab aggregator, but the company said they were unable to take action as the drivers had not made the bookings through the app.