Varieties of Ganesha Idols arrived at market for Ganesha Chathurthi in Bengaluru on Saturday 02nd , Sepetember , 2016. Photo: Sampath Kumar G P

Flower sale is brisk in K R Market on the eve of Gowri and Ganesha Festival. Prices of Flower, Vegetables and Fruits have gone up on Saturday, 03 September 2016. Photo : V Sreenivasa Murthy

Civic authorities and citizens have joined hands to ensure the city celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi without polluting the environment

Civic authorities are working with citizens to ensure that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations take place without polluting the environment. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has created temporary tanks in the city where Ganesh idols can be immersed.

“We have identified around 185 mobile tanks and 35 lakes for immersion. If there are requests from residents’ associations, we can increase the number of mobile tanks. People can bring idols less than 2-feet tall to immerse in the mobile tanks,” said BBMP spokesperson S.S. Khandre.

Though residents have been advised to buy eco-friendly Ganesh idols, the BBMP has also made arrangements for the safe immersion of plaster of Paris idols. “The PoP idols will be immersed in a separate container and removed from water soon after the immersion, as these idols take a long time to disintegrate,” said Mr. Khandre.

Bursting crackers and using loudspeakers at the time of immersion has been prohibited. Immersion can be carried out only up to 10.30 p.m.

Separate ponds have been dug for immersion at Ulsoor lake, Sankey tank, Yediyur lake and 32 other lakes in the city.

People have to enter the lake at a particular entrance designated for immersion only.