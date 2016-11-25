17 trees face the axe to ‘protect’ war memorial

more-in

The National Military Memorial in the heart of the city, which had come up after much protest by environmentalists, will see the cutting of 17 trees as “they pose a danger” to the models on display.

According to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which approved the felling operation on the request of the National Military Memorial Management Trust, the trees will be auctioned on December 2. Nearly 13 of them are eucalyptus, while the rest are silver oak, peepal, coniferous and Wildwood. In all, an “yield” of 17,500 kg of wood is expected from the trees.

“The engineers and military personnel from the Trust wrote to us saying that during periods of high wind and rain, branches of mature trees fall on the expensive models displayed. They said they could not keep repairing the models and had sought permission for the removal of trees near the models,” said a BBMP Forest Cell official.

Air Commodore M.K. Chandrasekhar (retd.) of the Trust said it has been a four-and-a-half year struggle to get the authorities to agree to remove the trees. “The rocket given by the Defence Research and Development Organisation costs Rs. 1.5 crore. The branches of these tall trees damage precious items. It is a small number to be removed, and we will replace them with glamorous and rare varieties,” he said.

Moreover, he said, it was “imperative” for the trees to be shifted as eucalyptus was not “eco-friendly” due to its high absorption of groundwater.

However, this reasoning does not cut with environment activists.