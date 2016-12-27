168 students awarded degrees at NIMHANS convocation

Students pose for a photograph at the 21st Convocation of NIMHANS. | Photo Credit: Photo: Sudhakara Jain

more-in

At the 21st convocation of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, held on Tuesday, 168 students were awarded degrees. Of these, 15 were PDF students, 28 PhD, 28 super-speciality and 66 students from different streams including MPhil.

Union Minister of Chemicals Ananth Kumar and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda, who is also the president of NIMHANS, attended.

Mr. Kumar asked the institute and Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil to ensure the North campus of NIMHANS was established.

In his address, Mr. Nadda gave a verbal assurance that the Union government would provide Rs. 200 crore funds for NIMHANS North campus. "You have chosen the path of healthcare services, which aims to bring succour to those in distress," Dr. Nadda told the graduating students. He lauded the institutes’s standing in the field of global health and for the awards it had won.

Speaking about mental health, Mr. Nadda called for a massive sensitisation programme considering the stigma attached to it.

Guest of Honour Kiran Kumar of ISRO spoke on how NIMHANS was one of the institutes using telemedicine to take healthcare to remote villages.