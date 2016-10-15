Former athlete Reeth Abraham, Olympian Sudha Singh, former swimmer Nisha Millet and para athlete Ramesh Tikaram at the press conference on the event on Friday.— Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

At the crack of dawn on Sunday, more than 15,000 runners will put their speed and endurance to the test at the third edition of the Shriram Properties Bengaluru Marathon.

Nearly 2,000 runners will be participating in the 42.195 km marathon, which will start at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, venture into the pristine Cubbon Park, go around Ulsoor lake, pass through Indira Nagar and Koramangala before making their way back to the stadium.

Reeth Abraham, Arjuna awardee and the event’s brand ambassador, called on Bengaluru’s citizens to make the event a success. She said that the traffic police’s request to use only one side of the road has been accepted. Unlike last year when they depended on street lights to illuminate the track early in the morning, this time around it will be the responsibility of the organisers to ensure sufficient lighting, she added.

Guest of honour Sudha Singh, who qualified both in the marathon and 3000m steeplechase for the Rio Olympics, said that events such as these go a long way in improving the standards of Indian marathoners. “Races like this, the Mumbai marathon etc help us improve our standards. The prize money is an added incentive. I congratulate the organisers for supporting athletes through this,” she said.

A special feature of the marathon will be the participation of 24 visually-impaired runners from the Samarthanam Trust for Disabled in the 5 kilometre run.

The event will carry a total prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh. Winners in the elite men's and women's categories will carry home Rs. 1, 50,000 each.

Nearly 2,000 runners will take part in the 42-km marathon, which will start at Kanteerava Stadium