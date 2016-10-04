Twelve persons, including 8 women, of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike have been arrested by the Kengeri police for allegedly attacking a two-wheeler showroom on Mysuru Road during the September 12 violence.

The accused have been identified as K.K. Mohan, Tanveer, Chandra Shekhar, Kempanna, Sahana, Sushila, Rama Devi, Manjula, Prema, Chaitanya, Narmada, and Chaitra.

CCTV footage

They were arrested based on a CCTV footage, which showed the accused ransacking Akshaya Motors on Mysuru Road and manhandling the staff members.

Judicial custody

The accused have been remanded in judicial custody, a senior police officer said.