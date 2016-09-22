An 11-year-old girl was killed when a car knocked her down in Chikkajala on Wednesday afternoon.

The police have arrested the driver — 56-year-old Ranganath — for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Around 1 p.m., Praisy, a class 6 student, lived in Belahalli Circle with her parents and three siblings. She had gone to a medical shop along with her father, Babu Reddy, who works as a watchman at a private company. As they were crossing the road to return home, she ran ahead and was hit by the car, said the police.

Praisy was taken a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

According to the police, Ranganath is a retired hospital employee. They have seized his vehicle and booked him under Section 279 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code.