‘The Yaum-e-Aashoora,’ the 10th day of Muharram 1438 Hijri, will be observed by Jumma Masjid Trust Board on Wednesday.

Namaz

The event will see Namaz-e-Zohar at 1.20 p.m. with a recitation of verses from The Quran, followed by Bayan, Fateha Qwani and Salaam.

The observation will be held at Jumma Masjid, Jumma Masjid Road, Shivajinagar, Masjid-d-Khadriya, Millers Road, and Masjid-e-Khuddusiya at Hazrat Khazi Abdul Khuddus Sahib Qabrastan, Jayamahal Road, a release from the Jumma Masjid Trust Board stated.