10-year-old kidnapped

A 10-year-old boy was kidnapped by a group of men nearby his school. The kidnappers bundled the boy into the car and sped away on the busy Ayyappa Temple Circle in KR Puram on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Mayank son of Harish a timber merchant, was on his way to school with his grandfather. When the boy was nearing school a car screeched to halt in front of him. Before his grandfather could react, two men got down bundled the boy into the car and sped away after pushing the grandfather down.

Passers-by rushed to help and alerted the police, who in turn sounded alert across the city.

The police have got some clues about the car and a massive manhunt has been launched to track down the kidnappers.