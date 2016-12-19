‘Would love to see Amitabh as President’

more-in

“We would like to see my friend Amitabh Bachchan as the President of India soon,” announced actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, at ‘Anything But Khamosh’ — the concluding session of the Bangalore Literature Fest, on Sunday.

Mr. Sinha said he was out of his isolation phase in politics and that people would soon hear from him in the post-demonetisation phase, hinting at the political rumblings within the party. He, however, refused to elaborate.

Mr. Sinha was at his candid best and regaled the audience with witty one-liners and his legendary dialogues from films such as Vishwanath, Mere Apne and Kalicharan.

With a long career in both films and politics, what does he consider his biggest achievement? “Quitting smoking, without any substitutes. I was once known for my smoke rings. But I quit smoking and have been on the forefront of the anti-tobacco campaign,” said the actor, who is popularly known as ‘Shotgun’.

On popular demand from the audience, he announced that he would soon come to Bengaluru with his play Pati, Patni aur Main. “It was a challenge to act on stage, which I had never done before. So I did this play with which every family can relate. The best compliment I got was from Gurusharan Kaur, wife of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who said it was only during my play that she saw her husband laugh loudly,” he said, before signing off with his trademark “Khamosh!”