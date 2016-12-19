‘Woman in Meti video need not hide’

more-in

Tumakuru: Nagalakshmi Bai, Chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Women, said on Monday that the woman in the video clip with former Excise Minister H.Y. Meti, should approach the Commission to give her side of the story. She need not hide. “The Commission will protect her,” said Ms. Bai.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police last week accusing constable Subhash Mugalkhod and three others of threatening her with harm, but remains untraceable.

Nagalakshmi Bai told reporters on Monday evening that she has been trying to contact the woman for the past few days, but in vain. Ms. Nagalakshmi was in Tumakure to speak to a woman who had been allegedly raped and abandoned by two men on the outskirts of the city.