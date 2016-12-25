‘Turn tanks into water reservoirs’

more-in

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru faces the possibility of water shortage in the coming summer, the former secretary for Minor Irrigation Captain S. Raja Rao has written to the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) seeking development of tanks to act as reserves. However, the BWSSB has hedged its bets on the Stage 5 Cauvery project.

The BWSSB draws 1,400 MLD from Cauvery river for supplying water to 9.21 lakh connections in the city.

Captain Rao has suggested that treating water from Byramangala, Bellandur, Varthuru, Hebbal and Nagavara tanks before using it. "Modular tertiary treatment units, which can be installed in a short span of three months can be ready by around March 2017," he said.

He also suggested starting a bottled water plant in one of the tanks. "The bottled water from the plant can be supplied to government offices, to set an example and encourage the use of treated water," he said.

His other suggestions include introducing water rationing, minimising ‘unaccounted’ water and stopping the use of Cauvery water by industries near KRS and Kabini, and discontinuing water supply connections to major industries in Bengaluru.

While welcoming the suggestions, the BWSSB is banking on large-scale long-term projects to improve supply to the city. BWSSB Chief Engineer Kemperamaiah said that while implementing tertiary treatment plants in the five tanks could be a ‘good idea’, the board had not taken up any such plan.

“The Rs. 5,052-crore Cauvery Stage V project, which will add 775 MLD to supply of water to the city, is before the Union government for financial clearance,” said Mr. Kemperamaiah, adding that he expected the project to come to fruition in five years.

Regarding the use of water by industries, he said that that industries have already been instructed to use Cauvery water only for drinking.

What can be done to ease Bengaluru’s water situation? Captain Raja Rao suggests:

1. Set up modular tertiary treatment plants in Byramangala, Bellandur, Varthuru, Hebbal and Nagavara tanks

2. Discontinue supply to major industries in Bengaluru

3. Stop use of Cauvery water by industries near KRS and Kabini

4. Ration water supply

5. Monitor leakage