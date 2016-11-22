‘State trying to deport 1,500 Africans who are overstaying’

more-in

Home Minister says African nationals are among the drug peddlers in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Arguing that the number of Africans is high among drug peddlers in the State, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said steps are being initiated to deport around 1,500 persons whose visas had expired.

Replying to a call attention notice by BJP MLC Ramachandra Gowda in the Legislature Council, the Home Minister said some Nigerians, Tanzanians and Kenyans are peddling drugs in the State, particularly Bengaluru.

Expressing concern over them over-staying in the country, the Minister said these people had come to Bengaluru on student visas to enrol in short-term courses.

Modus operandi

“After the expiry of their visa, they deliberately commit a petty crime for which bail is easy to obtain. Police can’t deport them till the cases ar

e cleared in courts. This allows these foreigners to stay back even after expiry of their visa and carry out illegal businesses here,” he said.

Nearly 50,000 narcotics-related cases had been filed in the country in 2015. Of these, 350 were filed in Karnataka, which was a mere 0.6 per cent of the national average. “Punjab has a bigger problem, as it accounts for 35 per cent of the cases,” he said.

Dr. Parameshwara said even some Indians are manufacturing drugs on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Cracking down on the drug mafia

The government has opened three special units in Bengaluru, Belagavi and Mangaluru to curb the drug menace. Home Minister G. Parameshwara told the Council that 45 police stations had been identified where police could take action against drug peddlers.

“We have launched a drive in the State to spread awareness in schools and college about the drug menace,” he said.