‘State government has not sought defence land for steel flyover’

The Ministry of Defence has said that the State government has not sought clearance or sanction for the transfer of defence land from the Air Force Training Command in Bengaluru for the steel flyover between Basaveshwara Circle and Hebbal.

Responding to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who asked if the State government has sought defence land, Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre, replied: “No.”

In a release, Mr. Chandrsekhar said, “This leaves a larger question in our mind. How can any government invite tenders of this magnitude without acquiring necessary land transfers?”